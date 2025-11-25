Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Da Guards - Ep. 25 Let's meet U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion!

    Da Guards - Ep. 25 Let's meet U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion is the state support chaplain for the North Dakota National Guard. Gion was ordained as a Catholic priest in 2002 and 11 years later joined the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2013 as a chaplain. He discusses his path to becoming a chaplain, the role chaplains take on, and how they work to build strong and resilient teams.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89245
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111403067.mp3
    Length: 00:39:41
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Hometown: REGENT, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 25 Let's meet U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion!, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NDNG
    Da Guards
    North Dakota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download