Da Guards - Ep. 25 Let's meet U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion!

U.S. Army Maj. Chad Gion is the state support chaplain for the North Dakota National Guard. Gion was ordained as a Catholic priest in 2002 and 11 years later joined the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2013 as a chaplain. He discusses his path to becoming a chaplain, the role chaplains take on, and how they work to build strong and resilient teams.