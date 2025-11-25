The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Department of the Army Civilian Police Maj. Richard Barrick, Law Enforcement Operations Officer with the Directorate of Emergency Services, discusses holiday safety reminders. He provides information on unaccompanied quarters checks and gate access updates. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.