Patient Informational Minute with Cmdr. Megen Scott, Family Nurse Practitioner and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Bessolo, Internal Medicine Physician, NMRTC Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 25, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Cmdr. Megen Scott, a family nurse practitioner and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Bessolo, an internal medicine physician, both assigned to NMRTC Sigonella, to discuss preventive medicine. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|11.25.2025
|11.25.2025 06:38
|Interviews
|89235
|2511/DOD_111401779.mp3
|00:06:42
|IT
|6
|0
|0
