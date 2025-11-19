NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (November 25, 2025) Radio spot promotes a spouse orientation through the Fleet and Family Support Center at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 02:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89225
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111401641.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse Orientation, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.