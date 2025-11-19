Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP28: Rotation 25-11 (LTC Matt Bailey, 4-23IN (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Col. Ian Lauer, Commander of Operations Group sits down with the Lt. Col. Matt Bailey, the Commander of the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2nd Striker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, to discuss some of the lessons learned during Rotation 25-11. They dive into preparation for and how they approached training before coming to NTC; what the NTC provides; fundamentals, the transition from Sustainment of Battlefield effects to Period of Transition.





“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the Warrior Chronicles.



Episode hosted by Col. Ian Lauer and edited by Annette Pritt