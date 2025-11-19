Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 33

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89223" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 33

Fit for Life: Prioritizing Your Health Now



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.

Today, we're talking about health and fitness, we're building a mindset and establishing daily routines. Join us as we uncover actionable strategies for prioritizing your well-being, no matter your age or current fitness level, and creating a foundation for a long, healthy, and fulfilling life journey. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, commander Lyster Army Health Clinic, are special guests, Maj. Matt Woods, Deputy Commander for Administration, and Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, Physical Therapist at Lyster Army Health Clinic at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



Visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/ to learn more about services available at Lyster Army Health Clinic.



Spine Resiliency Program Videos

Spine Resiliency Neck Class: https://youtu.be/zeEc0L06LD0?si=KkAvCTlrl6_m7MuA

Spine Resiliency Back Class: https://youtu.be/nKwkRQVJdgM?si=9I5CpAoyEN9Uo2Y7



To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at

https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.