Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 33
Fit for Life: Prioritizing Your Health Now
Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.
Today, we're talking about health and fitness, we're building a mindset and establishing daily routines. Join us as we uncover actionable strategies for prioritizing your well-being, no matter your age or current fitness level, and creating a foundation for a long, healthy, and fulfilling life journey. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, commander Lyster Army Health Clinic, are special guests, Maj. Matt Woods, Deputy Commander for Administration, and Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, Physical Therapist at Lyster Army Health Clinic at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/ to learn more about services available at Lyster Army Health Clinic.
Spine Resiliency Program Videos
Spine Resiliency Neck Class: https://youtu.be/zeEc0L06LD0?si=KkAvCTlrl6_m7MuA
Spine Resiliency Back Class: https://youtu.be/nKwkRQVJdgM?si=9I5CpAoyEN9Uo2Y7
To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at
https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
