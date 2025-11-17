Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer

    “Technically Speaking” brings you a special tip-based episode featuring a NIWC Atlantic expert who gives advice on how you can protect your home and data from cyber threats! Hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson speak with NIWC Atlantic lead engineer Rick Stamper in a roundtable-style discussion.

    They begin by explaining the many threats your home Wi-Fi is susceptible too, from hackers and data thieves. The discussion continues with modern day solutions that are easy to implement and will significantly improve individual security.

    Rick continues to explain how data is collected and used across the digital spectrum. He enlightens Chelsie and Alex on some misconceptions and best practices surrounding individual data vulnerabilities.

    This episode proves to be a great source of knowledge for those looking to protect themselves digitally. The information is provided by a Naval engineer who is one of the many experts currently employed by NIWC Atlantic to keep our warfighters safe every day from cyber threats.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript: https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep32-Transcript.txt

    Links: https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89222
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111399591.mp3
    Length: 00:23:04
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    Atlantic Ocean
    social media security
    Data Privacy
    Home Network Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download