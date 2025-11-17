Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89222" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 32 - Cyber Security Tips from a Naval Engineer



“Technically Speaking” brings you a special tip-based episode featuring a NIWC Atlantic expert who gives advice on how you can protect your home and data from cyber threats! Hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson speak with NIWC Atlantic lead engineer Rick Stamper in a roundtable-style discussion.



They begin by explaining the many threats your home Wi-Fi is susceptible too, from hackers and data thieves. The discussion continues with modern day solutions that are easy to implement and will significantly improve individual security.



Rick continues to explain how data is collected and used across the digital spectrum. He enlightens Chelsie and Alex on some misconceptions and best practices surrounding individual data vulnerabilities.



This episode proves to be a great source of knowledge for those looking to protect themselves digitally. The information is provided by a Naval engineer who is one of the many experts currently employed by NIWC Atlantic to keep our warfighters safe every day from cyber threats.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript: https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep32-Transcript.txt



Links: https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil