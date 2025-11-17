Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides information regarding Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) on Nov. 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Rachael Kilbride, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention coordination specialist, shares how to counteract the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) on Nov. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 07:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89214
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111399207.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Checking LES and Seasonal Affective Disorder, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.