15 second spot about the 12 Cocktails of Christmas event taking place on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89205
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111398974.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Cocktails of Christmas Spot, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.