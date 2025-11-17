Legends Among Us - XXVI

SGM Mikeal McInroy, the 26th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of 3d Cavalry Regiment, joins CH Phipps to discuss the long-term impact of military service upon his family, how he has worked through the challenges of geographic separation, and what young Troopers can do to find success in their own careers.



As 3d CR gears up for a rotation at the National Training Center (NTC) next year, SGM McInroy also shares some of his past experiences at NTC and how they contribute to the Regiment's operational readiness.