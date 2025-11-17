Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - XXVI

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    SGM Mikeal McInroy, the 26th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of 3d Cavalry Regiment, joins CH Phipps to discuss the long-term impact of military service upon his family, how he has worked through the challenges of geographic separation, and what young Troopers can do to find success in their own careers.

    As 3d CR gears up for a rotation at the National Training Center (NTC) next year, SGM McInroy also shares some of his past experiences at NTC and how they contribute to the Regiment's operational readiness.

    chaplain corps
    3d Cavalry Regiment

