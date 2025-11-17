Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 3 – Lessons for XOs and S3s

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89200" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast features a discussion with three former battalion XOs and S3s about lessons learned from their time in those positions. The conversation centers on the critical roles of managing personnel, the impact of relationships within the staff and adjacent units, and how to develop staff members to support the commander’s requirements.



Majors Joe Perez, Charlie Foy, and Ronald Rice discuss challenges they encountered during these key development positions. This unique perspective of serving in the same battalion sequentially demonstrates how changing operating conditions and commanders shaped their views on duties. Looking back, they reflect on what they learned and how that would advise future leaders to prepare for and approach a variety of situations. The podcast offers valuable insights for leaders seeking to cultivate a strong staff team capable of solving complex problems.



Key Highlights: Managing staff personnel and processes, conducting operations, supporting the commander’s information requirements, and mentorship. CALL Handbook 25-13 (786): First 100 Days XO and S3, and CALL Handbook 25-12 (761): Home Station Training.