    Radio News 251103

    Radio News 251103

    ITALY

    10.31.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 31, 2025) Radio News highlights drone activity on the rise. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    NASSIG, AFN, drone activity, security

