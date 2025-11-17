Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    251119-CO-INTERVIEW

    GREECE

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Captain Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, speaks about holiday depression and mailing deadlines, on Nov. 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:45
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89179
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111395032.mp3
    Length: 00:30:06
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251119-CO-INTERVIEW, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

