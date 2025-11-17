The LOGSTAT: Culinary Warriors - Meals on Demand

Episode #30: On this Thanksgiving episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with SFC Janette Odom, who serves as an instructor for the Joint Culinary Training Directorate, to discuss how to employ field feeding assets during Large Scale Combat Operations, especially in austere environments.



For more information on the Joint Culinary Training Department, please visit: https://quartermaster.army.mil/jccoe/jccoe_main.html