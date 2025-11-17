Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Culinary Warriors - Meals on Demand

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #30: On this Thanksgiving episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with SFC Janette Odom, who serves as an instructor for the Joint Culinary Training Directorate, to discuss how to employ field feeding assets during Large Scale Combat Operations, especially in austere environments.

    For more information on the Joint Culinary Training Department, please visit: https://quartermaster.army.mil/jccoe/jccoe_main.html

