U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), delivers a holiday message expressing gratitude to warfighters and families for their dedication and sacrifice throughout the year. He acknowledges those serving in Europe, deployed across Africa, and supporting from home, thanking them for their continued commitment. Joined in sentiment by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness and the SETAF-AF team, Gainey extends warm wishes for a safe and joyful holiday season and a Happy New Year, closing with the command motto: “Lions Lead, Stronger Together.” (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
This work, AAFES 30-second spot: US Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey shares a holiday message, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
