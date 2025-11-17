Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFES 30-second spot: US Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey shares a holiday message

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), delivers a holiday message expressing gratitude to warfighters and families for their dedication and sacrifice throughout the year. He acknowledges those serving in Europe, deployed across Africa, and supporting from home, thanking them for their continued commitment. Joined in sentiment by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness and the SETAF-AF team, Gainey extends warm wishes for a safe and joyful holiday season and a Happy New Year, closing with the command motto: “Lions Lead, Stronger Together.” (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 10:56
    Category: Greetings
    Audio ID: 89159
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111392011.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES 30-second spot: US Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey shares a holiday message, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    happyholidays
    ArmyFamily
    SETAFAF
    LionsLead

