Personnel Matters Episode 13 - AFPC Post-Furlough Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89158" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Personnel Matters with Major General Jefferson O’Donnell alongside Executive Director Kimberly Toney and Command Chief Master Sergeant Edwin Ludwigsen. This special edition focuses on the recent furlough period and the return of AFPC’s civilian workforce. Over several weeks, many DAF civilians were furloughed while others supported essential missions without pay, and AFPC leadership expresses deep appreciation for their resilience and commitment. With more than half of AFPC’s workforce being civilian, the furlough created backlogs across key processes, and teams are now prioritizing the most affected programs, including retirements, separations, staffing, promotions, and tuition assistance. AFPC is working aggressively to restore normal operations, process delayed actions, and ensure Airmen, Guardians and civilians receive timely support. Leadership expresses deep gratitude for the workforce’s patience, professionalism, and dedication while reaffirming, through this podcast, the essential role civilians play in the Total Force mission.