NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 20, 2025) Radio News highlights Admiral George Wikoff relieving Admiral Stuart Munsch as U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Commander. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 06:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89139
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111391528.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News 251121, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
