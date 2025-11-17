The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 13: Deep Dive into the Buy American Act

On this Episode, we will dive into the Buy American Act. We talk about the history of the BAA and all the changes that have happened throughout its history. We then discuss the current state of the law now.

Note: This episode was recorded before 1 Oct 2025. The new SAT is $350k and the MPT is $15k.

