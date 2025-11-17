It’s no secret that wildland fires kill trees, but are more trees killed by fire when they are already stressed from drought? New research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service indicates that prefire drought can increase tree mortality after fire, even with the same level of tree damage.
Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89080
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111386775.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Trees in Distress: Prefire drought increases postfire mortality, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.