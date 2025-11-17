Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Trees in Distress: Prefire drought increases postfire mortality

It’s no secret that wildland fires kill trees, but are more trees killed by fire when they are already stressed from drought? New research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service indicates that prefire drought can increase tree mortality after fire, even with the same level of tree damage.



