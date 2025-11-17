Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Trees in Distress: Prefire drought increases postfire mortality

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Alexis Neukirch 

    USDA Forest Service   

    It’s no secret that wildland fires kill trees, but are more trees killed by fire when they are already stressed from drought? New research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service indicates that prefire drought can increase tree mortality after fire, even with the same level of tree damage.

    Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.

