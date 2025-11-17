Recently published research syntheses in the Fire Effects Information System (FEIS) about ground-nesting bird species of management concern describe how prescribed fire can help meet these needs for chuck-will’s-widows, eastern whip-poor-wills, and northern bobwhites.
Music courtesy of Souvenir Thread.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89079
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111386770.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Service Podcast: Science You Can Use - Birds of a Feather Benefit from Fire Together: How prescribed burning can benefit ground-nesting birds, by Alexis Neukirch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.