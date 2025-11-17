Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 73: From pitfalls to solutions: labor laws and contracting

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 73: From pitfalls to solutions: labor laws and contracting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Host Rob Lorton sits down with Kyle Roberts, Chief of the Air Force Labor Advisors, to shine a light on an area of contracting that is often overlooked but absolutely critical—labor law compliance.

    During the conversation, Kyle shares some of the common mistakes contracting officers run into when applying labor laws. From assuming certain contracts are exempt, to overlooking wage determinations, to missteps with Davis-Bacon enforcement and collective bargaining agreements, he explains not just what goes wrong, but why it matters and how contracting professionals can avoid these pitfalls.

    Kyle also provides insight into why labor law compliance is so important to both the mission and the workforce, reminding us that decisions in this space affect real people and their livelihoods. His perspective underscores the importance of getting it right and making sure contracts fully honor legal and ethical obligations.

    Tune in to hear Kyle’s stories, lessons learned, and practical advice for contracting professionals at every level. This episode offers valuable takeaways for anyone looking to strengthen compliance, support the workforce, and ensure successful mission outcomes.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89077
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111386373.mp3
    Length: 00:42:25
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 73: From pitfalls to solutions: labor laws and contracting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download