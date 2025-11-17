The Contracting Experience - Episode 73: From pitfalls to solutions: labor laws and contracting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89077" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Host Rob Lorton sits down with Kyle Roberts, Chief of the Air Force Labor Advisors, to shine a light on an area of contracting that is often overlooked but absolutely critical—labor law compliance.



During the conversation, Kyle shares some of the common mistakes contracting officers run into when applying labor laws. From assuming certain contracts are exempt, to overlooking wage determinations, to missteps with Davis-Bacon enforcement and collective bargaining agreements, he explains not just what goes wrong, but why it matters and how contracting professionals can avoid these pitfalls.



Kyle also provides insight into why labor law compliance is so important to both the mission and the workforce, reminding us that decisions in this space affect real people and their livelihoods. His perspective underscores the importance of getting it right and making sure contracts fully honor legal and ethical obligations.



Tune in to hear Kyle’s stories, lessons learned, and practical advice for contracting professionals at every level. This episode offers valuable takeaways for anyone looking to strengthen compliance, support the workforce, and ensure successful mission outcomes.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.