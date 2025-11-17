1st Infantry Division Executes Close-Quarters Combat Training - News In One October 29, 2025

In This News In One:
U.S. Soldiers executed Battle Drill 6, a room clearing battle drill, at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Alexandra Dale)
|10.28.2025
|11.17.2025 07:12
|Newscasts
|89040
|2511/DOD_111382770.mp3
|00:01:00
|DE
|3
|0
|0
