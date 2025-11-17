AFN Naples Radio News - Next-Gen Training and Belgium Modernizes Air Defense

251016-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 16, 2025) Radio news highlighting a next-gen training Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project aims to respond to the ever-growing demand for multinational military training in a cost-effective way and Belgium modernizes air defense where Belgium is enhancing its air defense capabilities with the addition of 34 new F-35 Lightning II fighter jets (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)