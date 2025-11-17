Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Next-Gen Training and Belgium Modernizes Air Defense

    AFN Naples Radio News - Next-Gen Training and Belgium Modernizes Air Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    251016-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 16, 2025) Radio news highlighting a next-gen training Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project aims to respond to the ever-growing demand for multinational military training in a cost-effective way and Belgium modernizes air defense where Belgium is enhancing its air defense capabilities with the addition of 34 new F-35 Lightning II fighter jets (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 06:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89033
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111382705.mp3
    Length: 00:02:11
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Next-Gen Training and Belgium Modernizes Air Defense, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    AFN
    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download