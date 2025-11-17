Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Transformation to the Test and Steadfast Noon begins

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.14.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    251014-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 14, 2025) Radio news highlighting the transformation to the test, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team ‘STRIKE,’ 101st Airborne Division continue to pave the way for the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative as they prepare to execute Combined Resolve 26-1 and Steadfast Noon begins where NATO began its annual nuclear deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    News
    AFN
    AFN Naples

