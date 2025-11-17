AFN Naples Radio News - Transformation to the Test and Steadfast Noon begins

251014-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 14, 2025) Radio news highlighting the transformation to the test, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team ‘STRIKE,’ 101st Airborne Division continue to pave the way for the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative as they prepare to execute Combined Resolve 26-1 and Steadfast Noon begins where NATO began its annual nuclear deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
