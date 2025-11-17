Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Military Committee Visits Germany and NATO Secretary General Visits Romania

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    251112-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 12, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the NATO Military Committee visit to Germany to discuss the Alliance's defense posture and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visit to Romania to meet with President Nicusor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89026
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111382640.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
