    The LOGSTAT: Unlocking the Lessons of the Past

    11.14.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #29: CPT Garett Pyle discusses how the Harding Project is unlocking the 100,000 plus articles of the past through the Army Software Factory application of Combat Chronicles. By automating metadata and text extraction, they are able to save thousands of manual hours and unlock a century of peer-reviewed research that will now be searchable and accessible across the globe. This development is critical for our advancement as the lessons of the past will pave the way for our future.

    Additional information can be found https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/ and https://alu.army.mil/alog/

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:10:41
