The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Oct. 29, 2025. The segment covered the temporary meal assistance, With a focus on one of the few resources that service members and government workers can rely on during a government shutdown.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88997
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111378605.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 251029 Goverment Shutdown Resources-Temporary Meal Assistance, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.