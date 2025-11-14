Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers, Civilians and Allied Partners Participate in Avenger Triad 25- News in One Nov 5, 2025

    GERMANY

    11.03.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis and Sgt. Rebekah Wall

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    More than 1500 U.S. Soldiers, civilians and allied partners from across Europe participated in Avenger Triad 25, a multinational command post training exercise hosted by U.S. Army V Corps.

    (U.S. Army Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 08:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88985
    Filename: 2511/DOD_111378407.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Soldiers, Civilians and Allied Partners Participate in Avenger Triad 25- News in One Nov 5, 2025, by SSG Steven Lewis and SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

