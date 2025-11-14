In this News In One:
More than 1500 U.S. Soldiers, civilians and allied partners from across Europe participated in Avenger Triad 25, a multinational command post training exercise hosted by U.S. Army V Corps.
(U.S. Army Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis)
This work, U.S. Soldiers, Civilians and Allied Partners Participate in Avenger Triad 25- News in One Nov 5, 2025, by SSG Steven Lewis and SGT Rebekah Wall
