    AFN Naples Radio News - Parma Italy Retreat and NAS Sigonella Microgrid

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    251001-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 1, 2025) Radio news highlighting a retreat for couples in U.S. Army Garrison Parma, Italy and contract to install a microgrid in Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Parma Italy Retreat and NAS Sigonella Microgrid, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    microgrid
    couples’ retreat
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

