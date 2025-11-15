AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary General Addresses Biotech Conference and 1st Armored Division Transfers Authority

251030-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 30, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks at the Biotechnology Conference in Belgium and the transfer of authority from the 1st Armored Division to the 3rd Infantry Division Tactical Command Post (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|10.30.2025
|11.15.2025 04:51
|Newscasts
|00:02:29
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
