AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Assistant Secretary General Visits Geneva and School Meal Assistance at DoDEA Schools

251027-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 27, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting NATO Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Boris Ruge's visit to Geneva and school meal assistance at DoDEA school's during the government shut down. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 04:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
