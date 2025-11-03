Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 62: United States v. Johnson (C.A.A.F. 2025)

In this episode we discuss the jurisdiction and authority of the Courts of Criminal Appeals and the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces to address alleged errors in post-trial actions that indicate firearms restrictions under 18 U.S.C. § 922. We cover distinctions from the CAAF’s Williams opinion from last term, timing for when the judgment is entered into the record, and the specific authority of the Courts of Criminal Appeals to provide appropriate relief for errors after the judgment is entered.



