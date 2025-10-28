Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Oct 28, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Oct 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, in Japan President Donald Trump addressed service members on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka on the continued alliance between Japan and the United States of America.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.30.2025 21:06
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Oct 28, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    CFAY
    POTUS Donald Trump
    President of the United States (POTUS)
    Allies & Partners
    Japan Self-Defense Force

