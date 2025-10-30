NEWSCAST 22OCT25: EJ King Career Fair & ANNUALEX 2025

251022-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan

EJ King Junior High School on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a career fair to educate students on military and nonmilitary career opportunities on October 20, 2025, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy began the multilateral exercise Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2025 in the Philippine Sea on October 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)