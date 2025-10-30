Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 22OCT25: EJ King Career Fair & ANNUALEX 2025

    NEWSCAST 22OCT25: EJ King Career Fair & ANNUALEX 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    251022-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    EJ King Junior High School on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a career fair to educate students on military and nonmilitary career opportunities on October 20, 2025, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy began the multilateral exercise Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2025 in the Philippine Sea on October 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 21:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88814
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111360457.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 22OCT25: EJ King Career Fair & ANNUALEX 2025, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANNUALEX
    CFAS Sasebo
    EJ KING CAREER FAIR
    EJ KING MHS
    ANNUALEX2025

