251027-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for a trip with Travel and Tours to Forest Adventure Okuhita on October 25th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 21:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88811
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111359592.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Attack On Titan Outdoor Adventure PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
