    NEWSCAST 23OCT25: U.S. Navy Birthday 5k & Flu Shot Rodeo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    251023-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a flu-shot rodeo at Naval Branch Health Clinic Sasebo Oct. 15, 2025 & on Oct. 17, 2025, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a 5k to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

