The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 61: United States v. Greene-Watson (C.A.A.F. 2025)

In this episode we examine the admission of uncharged acts occurring months after the alleged offenses for the purpose of common plan or scheme under Military Rule of Evidence 404(b). We discuss application of the Reynolds test, the decision in Hyppolite on common plan or scheme, the Wet Bandits from the 1990 American Christmas comedy film Home Alone, prejudice in appellate review, and distinctions in legal precedent in a fractured opinion. We also say thank you and farewell to Major Dustin Morgan on his last podcast.
