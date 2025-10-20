Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Leveraging the Power of the Organic Industrial Complex

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #26: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Denis Fajardo, the commander of the Red River Army Depot, to analyze the organic industrial complex and the capabilities that it brings to the force. Their discussions highlight how units can leverage these organizations to increase their operational readiness. The mission of the Red River Army Depot is to sustain the Joint Warfighter’s combat power by providing ground combat and tactical systems sustainment maintenance operations. This is our second episode recorded virtually which showcases our ability to reach personnel across the globe to deliver the topics and cutting-edge information that mean the most to you.

    For more information from the Red River Army Depot: https://redriver.army.mil/

