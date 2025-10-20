The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 9: Deep Dive into the Impoundment Control Act

In this episode LTC Matt Firing sits down with us to talk about the
Impoundment Control. We discuss what it is, how it works and why its been in
the news.
