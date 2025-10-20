251014-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for the Halloween deadlifting competition hosted by MWR fitness at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 01:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88777
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111356109.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Night of the living deadlift PROMO, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.