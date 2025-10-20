NEWSCAST 07OCT25: BLOOD DRIVE & C-NOTE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88774" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

251007-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan

Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, has released two new directives focused on improving life for sailors and bolstering the Navy's readiness and on September 24th, the American red cross Sasebo and the Japanese red cross society held a blood drive at commander fleet activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)