NEWSCAST 07OCT25: BLOOD DRIVE & C-NOTE

251007-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan
Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, has released two new directives focused on improving life for sailors and bolstering the Navy's readiness and on September 24th, the American red cross Sasebo and the Japanese red cross society held a blood drive at commander fleet activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 01:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
