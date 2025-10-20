Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 07OCT25: BLOOD DRIVE & C-NOTE

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    251007-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, has released two new directives focused on improving life for sailors and bolstering the Navy's readiness and on September 24th, the American red cross Sasebo and the Japanese red cross society held a blood drive at commander fleet activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 01:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88774
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111356105.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 07OCT25: BLOOD DRIVE & C-NOTE, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

