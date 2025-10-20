Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 08OCT25: Maritime Symposium & Operation Ramatau

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 08, 2025)
    On September 30th, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a maritime security symposium on base, and on Sep. 22, 2025, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC-1140) returned to Guam after a 22-day patrol as part of Operation Rematau. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Kyushu Defense Bureau
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Maritime Symposium
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)
    Operation Rematau

