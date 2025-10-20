NEWSCAST 08OCT25: Maritime Symposium & Operation Ramatau

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 08, 2025)

On September 30th, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a maritime security symposium on base, and on Sep. 22, 2025, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC-1140) returned to Guam after a 22-day patrol as part of Operation Rematau. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)