    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 8: All About AI: Part 1

    The FAR & Beyond Ep 8: All About AI: Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode we take a look at the new policy surrounding AI in the Federal
    Government including the OMB Memorandums. We discuss GSA’s new AI
    agreements for AI platforms and the subsequent protests.
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
    page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
    includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
    four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
    Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
    and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
    (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
    General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
    https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
    LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 09:06
    Length: 00:27:08
    JAG, Army, government lawyer, TJAGLCS, Contracts

