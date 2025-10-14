Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Halong Response media availability teleconference for October 14, 2025

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Audio by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Speakers:

    National Weather Service Meteorologists - David Kramer

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Commander - Capt. Chris Culpepper

    State Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander - Mark Roberts

    Alaska National Guard Guard Joint Staff Operations Director - Col. Christen Brewer

    Alaska State Troopers Communications Director - Austin McDaniel

    Alaska Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Chair - Jenni Ragland

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 11:31
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:51:19
    Location: ALASKA, US
    disaster relief
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Alaska National Gaurd
    Emergency response
    operationhalongresponse

