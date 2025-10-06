The LOGSTAT: Sustainment Training Strategy

Episode #24: CPT Garett Pyle meets with the Collective Training Development Division (CTDD) at CASCOM to discuss their mission, the products they develop, the sustainment training strategy, and how commanders and staff can use these products to build an effective training plan. The guests on this episode are CPT Sherika Rose (Senior Development Training Officer), SFC Erick Cedenogallegos (Training Developer), and Mr. Craig Boston (Training Developer) at CTDD.
Resources from the episode: Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) Collective Training Resources: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/collective.html
Central Army Registry (CAR) Link: https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog/#/dashboard
Sustainment Gunnery Resources: TC 3-20.40, TC 3-20.31, TC 4-11.46, TC 4-11.47, and TC 4-15.52.
