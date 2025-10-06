Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Sustainment Training Strategy

    10.09.2025

    Episode #24: CPT Garett Pyle meets with the Collective Training Development Division (CTDD) at CASCOM to discuss their mission, the products they develop, the sustainment training strategy, and how commanders and staff can use these products to build an effective training plan. The guests on this episode are CPT Sherika Rose (Senior Development Training Officer), SFC Erick Cedenogallegos (Training Developer), and Mr. Craig Boston (Training Developer) at CTDD.

    Resources from the episode: Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) Collective Training Resources: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/collective.html

    Central Army Registry (CAR) Link: https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog/#/dashboard

    Sustainment Gunnery Resources: TC 3-20.40, TC 3-20.31, TC 4-11.46, TC 4-11.47, and TC 4-15.52.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Length: 00:35:30
