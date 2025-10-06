The LOGSTAT: Sustainment Training Strategy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88728" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #24: CPT Garett Pyle meets with the Collective Training Development Division (CTDD) at CASCOM to discuss their mission, the products they develop, the sustainment training strategy, and how commanders and staff can use these products to build an effective training plan. The guests on this episode are CPT Sherika Rose (Senior Development Training Officer), SFC Erick Cedenogallegos (Training Developer), and Mr. Craig Boston (Training Developer) at CTDD.



Resources from the episode: Army Sustainment Resource Portal (ASRP) Collective Training Resources: https://cascom.army.mil/asrp/collective.html



Central Army Registry (CAR) Link: https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog/#/dashboard



Sustainment Gunnery Resources: TC 3-20.40, TC 3-20.31, TC 4-11.46, TC 4-11.47, and TC 4-15.52.