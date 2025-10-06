In this episode we take a Deep Dive into the DOW’s new and newly finalized
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification rule. We discuss the new
challenges and responsibilities of government counsel concerning the new
CMMC rule.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88720
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111345285.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The FAR and Beyond | Ep 7: Deep Dive into the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.