    NEWSCAST 03OCT25: USS Chief Change of Command & USS Benfold Farewell

    NEWSCAST 03OCT25: USS Chief Change of Command & USS Benfold Farewell

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    The USS Chief (MCM14) an avenger class mine countermeasures ship held a change of command ceremony on September 25th, 2025; and on September 29th, 2025 the USS Benfold (DDG 65) an Arleigh Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer held a farewell ceremony to conclude a decade of service with forward-deployed naval forces in Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 00:18
    Category: Newscasts
