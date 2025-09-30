Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Applying for Your Reserve (Non-regular) Army Retired Pay S16:E2 - SFL Podcast - 23 September 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    An extremely important piece of information that every retiring United States Army Reserve or Army National Guard Soldier needs to know is that they MUST APPLY to receive their retired pay - this is NOT automatic. On this week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode, host Maria Bentinck, the Director of Army Retirement Services, talks with LTC John Broderick, the Chief of the Gray Area Retirements Branch for the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, about the steps that you need to take to ensure that you receive your Reserve Component retired pay.

