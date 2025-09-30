Reserve Component Retirement Planning S16:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 9 September 2025

Are you thinking about your United States Army Reserve or Army National Guard retirement? If so, this Soldier for Life Podcast episode is one you don't want to miss! Join host Maria Bentinck, the Director of Army Retirement Services, as she chats with LTC Stephanie Hill, the Branch Chief of the Army Reserve Retirement Services Office, and MAJ Amanda Waller, the Section Chief of Army National Guard Retirement Services, about everything you need to know for your non-regular, or reserve, Army retirement.