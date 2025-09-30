Are you thinking about your United States Army Reserve or Army National Guard retirement? If so, this Soldier for Life Podcast episode is one you don't want to miss! Join host Maria Bentinck, the Director of Army Retirement Services, as she chats with LTC Stephanie Hill, the Branch Chief of the Army Reserve Retirement Services Office, and MAJ Amanda Waller, the Section Chief of Army National Guard Retirement Services, about everything you need to know for your non-regular, or reserve, Army retirement.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88710
|Filename:
|2510/DOD_111342422.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Component Retirement Planning S16:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 9 September 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.