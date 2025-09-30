Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Component Retirement Planning S16:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 9 September 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Are you thinking about your United States Army Reserve or Army National Guard retirement? If so, this Soldier for Life Podcast episode is one you don't want to miss! Join host Maria Bentinck, the Director of Army Retirement Services, as she chats with LTC Stephanie Hill, the Branch Chief of the Army Reserve Retirement Services Office, and MAJ Amanda Waller, the Section Chief of Army National Guard Retirement Services, about everything you need to know for your non-regular, or reserve, Army retirement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Component Retirement Planning S16:E1 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 9 September 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

