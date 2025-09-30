Task Force Movement S15:E11 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 8 July 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88709" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Task Force Movement works with the private sector, military, academia, and government and nongovernment organizations to help identify and solve problems that our military and veteran families face when it comes to finding civilian employment AND to help create smoother civilian career pathways for the military community. Learn more from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with Elizabeth Murray-Belcaster, the Executive Director of Task Force Movement.