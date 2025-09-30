Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Movement S15:E11 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 8 July 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Task Force Movement works with the private sector, military, academia, and government and nongovernment organizations to help identify and solve problems that our military and veteran families face when it comes to finding civilian employment AND to help create smoother civilian career pathways for the military community. Learn more from our Soldier for Life Podcast discussion with Elizabeth Murray-Belcaster, the Executive Director of Task Force Movement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Movement S15:E11 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 8 July 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

